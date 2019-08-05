Photos: From The CT archives — streaking, Andy Warhol visits VCU, Confederate statues and more

Georgia Geen, Executive Editor

Established 50 years ago, The Commonwealth Times has long documented VCU and Richmond. Over the years, the aesthetic and tone of the publication has swung back and forth between traditional — with modular design, columns and reserved journalistic language — and edgy, with stunning graphics, artsy layouts and, frankly, writing styles that wouldn’t fly in our newsroom today.

The paper’s archives convey multitudes about VCU and Richmond over the last half-century. Here are some highlights.

Browse more of our history at VCU Libraries. And note that as a result of changes in journalism, and the evolution of the publication, some of the content published in years prior does not reflect the editorial or ethical standards of The Commonwealth Times today.

Photos: From The CT archives — streaking, Andy Warhol visits VCU, Confederate monuments and more