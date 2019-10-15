‘Homophobic’ driver remains at large after last week’s hit-and-run

Andrew Ringle, Managing Editor

Police are still searching for a man in connection with a hit-and-run from last week that injured two people and sent one VCU student to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The hit-and-run occurred around 11 p.m. Friday in the alley behind 7-Eleven at 122 S. Belvidere St. According to Richmond Police, an argument took place before the man got into his vehicle and drove down the alley, striking two people.

Katelyn Tilts, a VCU freshman, told CBS 6 she and a group of friends were walking in the alley when the hit-and-run occurred. She was one of the two people hit, and she was taken to VCU Medical Center in an ambulance. She’s now recovering and using crutches.

The other victim was checked and cleared by Richmond Ambulance Authority on scene.

Sean Fallon, who was at a party the night of the incident, says he was the first person hit by the car. He said he saw it coming, so he jumped into it with his right leg and arm to roll off the vehicle and into the dirt.

“It was literally a scene out of the video game Grand Theft Auto,” Fallon said in a message. “He was trying to hit everyone in sight.”

Fallon said the driver was trying to hit a gay couple after the altercation occurred inside the 7-Eleven.

Davis Hampton, a VCU junior, said he witnessed the incident and that the driver was “extremely homophobic.” He said the man made fun of two people with painted nails and had issues with them being in the store.

“They started walking back up the alley when the guy that was inside 7/11 got into his car and pulled up through the alley, speeding up, and hitting a different guy,” Hampton said.

The man was last seen driving away in a dark blue, four-door Honda Civic, said a Richmond Police spokesperson in an email. The passenger side of the car is missing the side view mirror, and the man is believed to be about 24-30 years old and 5 feet, 9 inches tall.