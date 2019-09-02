Vigil, fundraiser planned for VCU pre-med student killed in Goochland car accident

Andrew Ringle, Managing Editor

A vigil will be held at the Compass on Tuesday night to remember Brandon Dorns, a pre-med student who was killed in a one-car accident in Goochland County.

Dorns, 22, was driving east on I-64 Saturday morning when the car veered left, hit an embankment, overturned and caught fire, Virginia State Police told Fairfax News. He died at the scene, and a front-seat passenger, Abanoub Zaki, 19, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, and police told CBS6 speed is being considered as a factor.

Dorns’ fraternity, Phi Gamma Delta, is organizing the memorial and started an online fundraiser in support of Dorns’ and Zaki’s families. According to the page, each family will receive 45% of the funds, and the remaining 10% will be used to establish the Brandon Dorns Memorial Scholarship. The fundraiser raised more than $7,000 in its first day on GoFundMe, surpassing its goal of $5,000.