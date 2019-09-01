Guard Josh Banks commits to VCU

Noah Fleischman, Sports Editor

Guard Josh Banks committed to VCU Sunday night, the second recruit in the class of 2020 to commit to coach Mike Rhoades.

The Charlotte, North Carolina, native also had offers from Temple and Virginia Tech. He joins Ace Baldwin as the second 2020 recruit to commit to Rhoades and company.

Rhoades offered Banks on June 10 before he garnered attention from Virginia Tech and Murray State. He was rated the 14th-best player in the 2020 class in North Carolina by 24/7Sports.

Banks, a 3-star recruit, averaged 16.5 points for Team United on the AAU circuit this summer. He averaged 20.6 points and 5.6 rebounds for Olympic High School in Charlotte during his junior season.

The 2020 recruiting class will be crucial for VCU, as the Rams will lose five players to graduation after the 2019-20 season.