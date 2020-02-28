Limiting runs will help VCU men’s basketball snap losing streak

Noah Fleischman, Sports Editor

During men’s basketball’s five-game losing streak, the Rams have allowed teams to take control of games by going on big runs.

In the most recent loss on Wednesday, Massachusetts used an 11-0 run in the second half to take the lead and never looked back. At Saint Louis on Feb. 21, the Billikens used a 17-0 run to put the game out of reach.

“The last five games have resulted in losses because of that but that’s been an issue all year long,” coach Mike Rhoades said. “You can’t deviate from what we’re trying to do just because the other team’s making a run.”

Rhoades said to break the runs, the team has to stick together and follow the game plan. The runs have grown larger during the games, and Rhoades said that’s self-inflicted.

“At times, what you’re seeing is a panic and ‘I’m going to get this back for us. I’m going to single handedly stop this run,’” Rhoades said. “And in retrospect, it has contributed to runs being bigger, longer and wider, and it’s really hurt us.”

On Saturday, the Rams host George Washington, a team that will enter the Siegel Center on a two-game losing streak. The Colonials rely on making threes to generate their offense, and Rhoades said that will be the focus for the Rams’ defense this weekend.

“They really try to spread you out and get a lot of shots, and they have a couple guys that can really put the ball on the floor and create opportunities,” Rhoades said. “We can’t get beat by the 3-point line tomorrow, and we got to do a really good job of guarding the ball.”

The Colonials are led by a pair of guards — Maceo Jack and Jameer Nelson Jr. — who shoot over 35% from three.

Rhoades said the Rams can take advantage of the Colonials by getting out in transition while on offense. He also stressed that the Rams have to finish plays when they get ball movement going or are in transition.

“We got to execute and we’ve got to finish plays,” Rhoades said. “That has really hurt us in this losing streak. We’ve had some great possessions but it hasn’t been finished with knocking down an open shot or finishing at the rim or finishing a post move.”

The Colonials are led by former VCU assistant Jamion Christian, who coached alongside Rhoades in 2012.

Rhoades and Christian have known each other since Christian was in high school. Rhoades recruited Christian to Randolph-Macon, but after receiving a scholarship offer from Mount St. Mary’s at the end of his high school career, Christian decided to play at the Maryland university.

“I recruited him a lot and really hard to Randolph-Macon and stayed in touch with him,” Rhoades said. “He’s somebody who I’ve always watched his career, and we’ve stayed in touch.”

The Rams are on their longest losing streak since the 1997-98 season when they lost six straight games.

“We’re in this rut right now, we’re in this losing streak right now,” Rhoades said. “It stinks but there’s only one thing to do: keep fighting, keep sticking together, keep trying to get back to where we want to be.”

The Rams host George Washington on Feb. 29 at 4 p.m. at the Siegel Center and will be televised on CBS Sports Network.