From the board of visitors: Humanities and Sciences faces cuts, VCU looks at new branding strategy

Katie Hollowell, Contributing Writer

A number of colleges and schools will face cuts next year as a result of not achieving their enrollment goals for the 2019-20 academic year.

The affected units are the College of Humanities and Sciences, the School of Business, the School of Engineering, the School of Pharmacy, the L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Affairs, VCUarts and the School of Social Work, said Gail Hackett, provost and vice president for academic affairs.

Hackett said during a board of visitors meeting on Friday that the schools and colleges need to focus on the following:

Growing enrollment

Attracting out-of-state applicants

Putting a freeze on hiring

Adjusting course sizes

Eliminating classes

Each unit had to submit a plan for how they would cover their cuts and submit it for review. Hackett said her office is continuously following up with leaders from each on issues like student retention.

Hackett says VCU is using disaggregated data to zero in on schools with the highest retention issues.

Community engagement

University spokesperson Pam Lepley spoke at the board meeting about the future of VCU’s brand. She outlined four “brand messaging pillars” for the university’s new recruitment ads: authentically diverse, intimately urban, academically rigorous and health-centric.

VCU is focusing on the intimately urban pillar to show the university’s connection to the city and the local community.

Lepley said VCU students contribute about 1.3 million hours of volunteer work every year.

Through digital advertising, the university will aim to recruit students during the period from when they start thinking about college to when they begin applying.