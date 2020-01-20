Second Amendment supporters protest gun control legislation at the Capitol in Richmond

Andrew Ringle, Managing Editor

Hannah Eason, News Editor

Georgia Geen, Executive Editor

The hundreds of gun-rights activists who poured into the Capitol grounds to protest gun control legislation this morning were calm compared to the thousands roaming the downtown area, many of whom were heavily armed.

Beginning before the sun rose, protesters expressed frustrations toward Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam — many call for his removal and reference the governor’s admission of having worn blackface — and toward gun control bills advancing through Virginia’s General Assembly.

Tim Boggs, a sign maker in Hanover County, showcased his profession on his posterboard: “Beware of the Coonhound!” said one side, showing an illustration of Northam wearing blackface and a list of proposed gun bills. “Oppose Tyranny, The Second Defends Them All,” read the other side.

Chesapeake resident Ryan Foster said he came to the rally to “keep politicians in check.”

“I think it’s very important for us as citizens to be able to defend ourselves whether it’s criminals or our enemies — foreign or domestic,” Foster said. “So I think that if we lose our Second Amendment rights, we lose our right to personal protection.”

In a circle, holding flags reading “Don’t Tread on Me,” “Come and Take It,” with an assault rifle on it, American flags and NRA flags, armed men stood in a circle early in the morning. The sun was still rising behind the Capitol building, and gun rights advocates flooded into 9th Street, and sang the National Anthem in unison.

Many wore orange pins that read “Guns Save Lives,” and some were also wearing camouflage hunter gear, blaze orange, combat boots and cowls or ski masks.

There was one entrance to the Capitol grounds at 9th and Grace streets, where people had to cross through metal detectors operated by police officers. Police checked bags and removed some people’s cigarettes and lighters while also turning some away who brought heavy camera equipment or firearms. The Virginian-Pilot reported that security was searching bottles of Advil and requiring people take sips of drinks they were bringing in.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates throughout the day.