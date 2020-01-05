Hyland makes first collegiate start at George Mason for VCU men’s basketball

Noah Fleischman, Sports Editor

Freshman guard Nah’Shon ‘Bones’ Hyland made his first career start Sunday afternoon at George Mason, as redshirt-senior guard Marcus Evans started on the bench due to a coach’s decision.

“Just a team issue and that was it,” coach Mike Rhaodes said. “That’s a discipline move on Marcus not being in the starting lineup. That was just a coach’s decision, and he will go back to starting next game.”

Hyland quickly made himself comfortable on the floor in the early going as he logged a basket and an assist.

The Wilmington, Delaware, native has appeared in every game this season for the Rams, averaging 16 minutes.

“He doesn’t know if you’re on blacktop, in an arena or in a gym — he’s a basketball player,” Rhoades said of Hyland. “I thought he did a great job. I thought he got that ball moving, hitting his teammates early in the game.”

Hyland logged 5 points and two assists in about 25 minutes of action.

Evans — who played less than eight minutes in the first half — played 21 minutes total and logged 6 points and six assists.

“I thought he played a great game today,” Rhoades said. “He dialed everybody up and I thought he played really well on the ball.”

Evans also logged a steal and drew five fouls, despite only recording one foul.

The black and gold return home Jan. 11 to host Rhode Island at 2 p.m.