What’s happening: Oct. 16 events calendar

See Something

SUN., 10/20

48 Hour Film Project screenings

Teams of Richmond filmmakers will screen their films created within a 48-hour time frame. The event will include a screening of a film by VCU students titled “Coil.” The screenings will be held at the Byrd Theatre. For specific showtimes and tickets, visit 48hourfilm.com/en/richmond-va/horror.

The Byrd Theatre & Foundation (2908 W. Cary St.) $10

TUES., 10/22

‘Germany Year Zero’ Film Screening at Grace Street Theater

The cinema program is hosting a screening of the 1948 film “Germany Year Zero” as part of its Cinematheque program. This event is free and open to the public.

7 p.m., Grace Street Theater (934 W. Grace St.) Free.

Do Something

THURS., 10/17

Blood Drive

The Red Cross Club is sponsoring a blood drive at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart’s Parish Hall.

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Cathedral of the Sacred Heart (800 S. Cathedral Place)

MON-SUN., 10/21-27

Richmond Restaurant Week

Locally owned Richmond restaurants will offer meals for under $30 as part of their weeklong program. Every meal purchased will result in a $4.19 donation to Feed More, a Richmond-based nonprofit.

For more information on the participating restaurants, visit the Richmond Restaurant’s website.

TUES., 10/22

Department of English Course Fair

The Department of English will be hosting a spring 2020 course fair that will introduce new courses to students for the next semester. Students will also be able to meet professors and review syllabi. There will be food and refreshments available. For more information, contact R. Dale Smith at rdsmith@vcu.edu or visit the English department’s website.

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Room 308 of Hibbs Hall, (900 Park Ave.)

Learn Something

THURS., 10/17

Da Vinci Doughnut Day: Solar Panels for Hospitals

Alumni from the Clinton Global Initiative University will be talking about their work with 3D printing solar panels for hospitals in Puerto Rico. There will be free donuts and coffee and an information session about the program and the application process.

9-11 a.m., VCU da Vinci Center (807 S. Cathedral Place)

SAT., 10/19

RVA Booklover’s Festival

The second annual RVA Booklover’s Festival will feature authors, crafters, vendors, children’s activities and food trucks. A portion of the proceeds from the event will be donated to local literacy organizations. This event is free and open to the public.

10 a.m.- 4 p.m., Jefferson Park (1921 Princess Anne Ave.) Free.

MON., 10/21

Midterms and Madness: Keeping Sane, Safe and Sober

The Wellness Resource Center and the VCU Police Department will conduct a discussion about staying safe during midterms season. The topics will include alcohol, mental health and violence prevention and will be held in the Health Hut on the lawn side of the Compass. For more information, contact Kendyll Graham at grahamk4@vcu.edu or 804-828-7815 or visit thewell.vcu.edu.

Noon to 2 p.m. VCU Compass (199 N. Linden St.)