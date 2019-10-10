VCU men’s soccer remains undefeated in A-10 play after overtime win against Dayton

Joe Dodson, Contributing Writer

Men’s soccer won its fourth straight A-10 match Wednesday night at Sports Backers stadium after knocking off Dayton 2-1 in overtime.

Coach Dave Giffard was pleased with his team’s ability to “weather the storm” and create chances.

“I was proud of the guys. I thought we stayed connected, and didn’t give to get.” Giffard said. “They wanted to have an open game back-and-forth, I thought we were a little more disciplined.”

VCU and Dayton shared even possession to start the game, but both teams struggled with turnovers.

After 90 minutes the score remained level, and VCU headed into its fifth overtime game of the season.

In the 96th minute, senior defender Ryo Shimazaki won the game for the Rams after converting a golden-goal penalty.

Dayton forward Toluwalase Oladeinbo began putting pressure on VCU early with two shots on goal in the first 10 minutes.

The Rams had their first real chance in the 23rd minute when redshirt-junior forward Biska Biyombo won a tackle in Dayton’s goal box. Biyombo tapped the ball to junior forward Jared Greene, who quickly passed back to Biyombo, who then shot the ball far right.

After dribbling by Dayton’s goalkeeper, Biyombo found the top left of the goal with a right-footed shot and scored the first goal of the game.

Dayton defender Cole Watkins was issued a yellow card in the 43rd minute after tripping VCU junior midfielder Oquin Robinson.

VCU and Dayton matched shots at five, as well as shots on goal with two in the first half. The first half had plenty of stoppages in play with nine total fouls and six offside calls.

Dayton started the second half with an equalizing goal in the 47th minute as Oladeinbo scored his fifth of the season by shooting the ball to the bottom right corner, skipping with pace past junior goalkeeper Mario Sequeira.

Biyombo received a yellow card in 56th minute after pulling down a Dayton defender; the foul was VCU’s eighth.

The Rams put up five shots, three of which were on goal in the second half. The game got increasingly more chippy as both teams battled for a game winning goal. The Rams committed nine fouls to Dayton’s 11, and VCU was called for offsides 12 times.

The Rams will face Rhode Island on the road Oct. 19, looking to stay perfect in the A-10.