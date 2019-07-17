VCU alumnus qualifies to compete for US in world championships

Noah Fleischman, Sports Editor

USRowing announced earlier this week the roster for the Under 23 World Championships in Sarasota, Florida, and former VCU Rowing President Thomas Johnson qualified for the roster.

Johnson was named to the men’s quadruple sculls boat with three other collegiate athletes: Samuel Gatsos, Colgate University; Jack Reid, Trinity College; and Nathan Phelps, Princeton University.

“I was pretty excited because I’ve been training pretty heavily for the last few years with that goal in mind,” Johnson said. “I raced at US trials last year and got second. This year is my last year of eligibility so this year was my last shot.”

Johnson finished second again, but this time, the outcome was different. The winning boat at the 2019 Mega Trials declined their bid to the national team, allowing Johnson and his teammates to accept the bid.

“I’m pretty excited for the whole experience honestly,” Johnson said. “Representing USA at home is a pretty big deal I think. America has a history of weak finishes in the event I am competing in so my boat is aiming to upset.”

The quad finished with a time of 6:02:58 at the Mega Trials, a time almost 10 seconds faster than the U-23 quad time from last year’s World Championships.