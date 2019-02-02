LIVE UPDATES: Northam says he did not appear in photo and is not racist, will continue as governor

Gov. Ralph Northam is determined to stay in office, amid the fallout over reports that he appeared in a racist photo in a 1984 yearbook from his alma mater, the Eastern Virginia Medical School. Commonwealth Times reporters covering the story are providing live updates from Richmond.
