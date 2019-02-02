LIVE UPDATES: Northam says he did not appear in photo and is not racist, will continue as governor

February 2, 2019 News Editor News 0

Gov. Ralph Northam is determined to stay in office, amid the fallout over reports that he appeared in a racist photo in a 1984 yearbook from his alma mater, the Eastern Virginia Medical School. Commonwealth Times reporters covering the story are providing live updates from Richmond.

News Editor

Latest posts by News Editor (see all)

Follow, like and share:

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*