Coming Up: Events Calendar

Learn something

Saturday, Sept. 15

Foam Rolling Workshop — 10-11 a.m. — Richmond Wellness — $10 — Join Richmond Wellness and Muscle + Bone to discover the benefits of foam rolling and learn how to properly do so in order to decrease your risk of injury and replenish your muscles.

Sunday, Sept. 16

RVA Bachata Sunday Social — 3-8 p.m. — Champion Brewing Co. — All ages — Free — Join DJ Ruddy and DJ Fredy this Sunday at Champion Brewing Co. for dancing, Bachata lessons, food specials and a performance by their Performance Challenge Class.

Monday, Sept. 17

Meet VCU’s Authors: Brooke Newman — 4-5:30 p.m. — Cabell Library, room 250 — Free — Associate Professor of History and Associate Director of the Humanities Research Center Dr. Brooke Newman will be discussing her new book, A Dark Inheritance: Blood, Race and Sex in Colonial Jamaica.

See something

Monday, Sept. 17

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers — 7:15 p.m. — The Byrd — $5 — The Byrd will be playing the second Lord of the Rings movie this upcoming Monday.

Tuesday, Sept. 18:

US Army Blues Jazz Ensemble — 8 p.m. — W.E. Singleton Center for Performing Arts — Tickets are free but must be reserved at vcumusic.showclix.com. Part of the United States Army band, this 18-piece jazz ensemble will be performing at the Singleton Center as part of their mission to preserve traditional American jazz.

Do something

Tuesday, Sept. 18:

Free Breakfast Sandwiches for Students — 7-11 a.m. — The Graduate — Free — Must show valid school ID — The Graduate will be giving out free egg and cheese breakfast sandwiches to local students as a way of welcoming everyone back to campus for the Fall semester.

2nd Annual Sungay Funday — 6-10 p.m. — New York Deli — No cover charge, purchases must be cash only, 21+ — Kick off Pride Week with New York Deli and enjoy music, performances and drinks. All proceeds from Jell-O Shots will be donated to VA Pride.