New sorority and fraternity chapters expanding to VCU

Two new Greek organizations are establishing chapters at VCU this semester.

The fraternity Zeta Beta Tau and sorority Gamma Rho Lambda were approved for expansion by the College Panhellenic, National Panhellenic and Inter-Fraternity councils.

Four other sororities — Alpha Delta Pi, Kappa Delta, Gamma Phi Beta and Phi Sigma Sigma — have also been approved for expansion by the CPC, though they are not yet established.

“Our students felt that these two organizations will bring something unique to our fraternal community.” said Lindsey Dombert, assistant director of the Fraternity and Sorority Life office.

Zeta Beta Tau, the world’s first Jewish fraternity, was founded in 1898. Throughout ZBT’s history, it merged with several other fraternities — Phi Alpha, Phi Sigma Delta, Kappa Nu and Phi Epsilon Phi.

Though founded as a Jewish organization, ZBT became “non-sectarian” in 1956 and now accepts students of all faiths, according to its website.

“We dedicate ourselves to the principles of: Intellectual Awareness, Social Responsibility, Integrity and Brotherly Love,” the group states in its credo — or statement of beliefs — on its website.

Gamma Rho Lambda has been referred to as the “first lesbian multicultural sorority,” according to its website. GRL is a relatively new sorority, founded in 2003 at the University of Arizona. The organization refers to its members as “siblings” rather than “sisters.” GRL is inclusive of trans women, trans men and “gender variant people of all sexualities and racial identities.”

GRL is a “social sorority,” providing support and friendship to LGBTQIA individuals. Currently, the group has 400 active members nationwide.

Dombert said interested students can reach out to the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life. Students must have a 2.5 GPA to participate in any organizations, though some chapters may require a higher GPA, according to Dombert.

