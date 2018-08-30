Rams close River Hawk Classic 1-1

Field Hockey opened up its season away from home, falling to the Hofstra University Pride 3-2 in penalties and defeating the Bryant University Bulldogs 2-1 in Lowell, Massachusetts in the River Hawk Classic.

Bryant

Continuing their stay at the River Hawk Classic, VCU went up against the Bryant Bulldogs to pull off their first win of the season.

Sophomore defender Emily van Hijfte scored during the first half after hitting a reverse chip shot high into the cage, taking the lead 1-0.

Senior star forward Emily McNamara followed with another goal for VCU in the second half, hitting off a rebound and increasing the score 2-0.

Trailing behind, the Bulldogs managed to score their first and only goal when Leyna DiMarco hit a penalty corner in with 10 minutes remaining in the game. The Bulldogs fell short as VCU took home the win, rounding out their trip with a 1-1 record.

VCU racked up a total of 17 shots compared to Bryant’s one throughout the game, but Bryant made the most saves with 9 compared to zero by VCU.

Hofstra

McNamara wasted no time getting in the first shot after passing across the cage and tipping in from the far post, taking a lead for the Rams they carried into the halftime break.

Outshooting Hofstra 14-0 in the first half, the Pride scored against the run of play to tie the match when Hannah Zemaitis hit a goal in off a rebound in front of the cage. The Pride defended their cage resolutely, collecting 16 saves throughout the game, but the Rams held on to a 16-2 shot advantage.

Hofstra struck again to take the lead when Cami Larsson hit in the direct corner in the 65th minute.

Two minutes later, McNamara equalized after scoring off a penalty corner with more than three minutes left in regulation.

Heading into overtime, the Rams and Pride remained tied 2-2 through the second overtime period — they would go to a shootout to decide the winner.

VCU put in what looked like a game-winning goal during the shootout, but the score was quickly called off by officials, leaving the door open for Hofstra to advance and win the game 2-3.

The Rams outshot Hofstra 30-4 and only had one penalty in what proved a frustrating defeat.

The Black and Gold return home Sept. 2 to play against American University for the Rams’ home opener.

Jessica Wetzler Sports Editor