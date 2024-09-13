VCU men’s soccer will face the University of Pennsylvania at Sports Backers Stadium in Richmond on Monday, Sept. 16.

The CT Sports staff chose their notable players for this upcoming matchup.

VCU

Bersabeh Kemaw, Staff Writer

William Hitchcock – Fourth-year midfielder Willliam Hitchcock from Frisco, Texas is a notable player for the Rams. He started in 17 of 18 games during the 2023 season. He finished the season tied for second in goals and finished third for overall points, according to VCU Athletics. Hitchcock made some crucial goals for the team that resulted in wins over their opponents. One of these goals was during the semifinal game against the University of Massachusetts on Nov. 8, 2023, according to VCU Athletics. Considering Hitchcock’s ability to make important plays and goals, UPenn should keep an eye out for him as they prepare for their match-up against the Rams.

Kyler Gilliam, Contributing Writer

Andrey Salmeron – The second-year midfielder is coming off an impressive first year for the Rams during which he started in all 18 games for VCU in his first year with the team. Salmeron won the Atlantic-10 Rookie of the Year and was on the All-Rookie team for the conference in 2023, according to VCU Athletics. Salmeron led the team in shots on goal and second in goals scored in 2023, according to VCU Athletics. Salmeron has scored two goals in three games this season for the Rams, tied for the most goals on the team, according to VCU Athletics. VCU will need Salmeron to keep up his offensive production to secure a win against Penn.

UPenn

Jenny Allen, Contributing Writer

Leo Burney – Fourth-year defender Leo Burney will be a tough player for VCU’s offense to get past. After starting in all 16 matches during the 2023 season, Burney was named First Team All-Ivy, CSC Academic All-District Selection, USC First Team All-Northeast Region, Philly Soccer Six All-Star and Second Team ECAC, according to Penn Athletics. Last season, Burney limited his opponents to less than 35% shot on goal, according to Penn Athletics. VCU’s offense will need to find a way to get around Burney to get shots on goal. During Penn’s season opener versus the No. 3 ranked University of Pittsburgh, Burney played the back-and-forth battle for the whole 90 minutes, preventing Pitt from scoring, according to Penn Athletics. The defensive wall Burney brings to the field will be tough for VCU’s forwards to take down.

Andrew McGhan, Contributing Writer

Stas Korzeniowski – The fourth-year forward has been awarded many accolades for his time at the University of Pennsylvania, according to Penn Athletics. Korzeniowski was awarded an All-American second-team selection for scoring 11 goals and having seven assists in 2022, according to Penn Athletics. He was named to the 2023 second-team All-Ivy for scoring six goals and having eight assists. Korzeniowski was also selected by the Philadelphia Union in the 2024 Major League Soccer Draft with the 53rd overall pick, according to the Philadelphia Union. Instead of going pro, he decided to stay at Penn for his fourth season, according to Penn Athletics. Korzeniowski will play a major role in their game against VCU.