Tea Time with Tagwa: Kamala, the Black community helped you, now we expect greatness

Tagwa Shammet, Opinions Editor

Tea timers, the wait is over. There will be a Black female leader in the White House.

To say it has been an exhausting few days would be an understatement. For nearly a week, people in America and around the world sat at the edge of their seats and waited for the news — our 46th president will be former Vice President Joe Biden.

With the president-elect decided, we now have a vice president-elect: Senator Kamala Harris of California. As I proceed through this story, it should be noted that my political ideology is set aside. I am not politically attached to Harris. The support stated throughout is simply in solidarity with a fellow Black woman. So, let’s get started.

Madam Vice President, where do I even begin? The audacity of a Black woman to sit in one of the highest offices in the country is heartwarming. The pain felt by old white men and racist Americans as they watch your beautiful, Black face plastered all over their television screens is delightful. I can only imagine the anger felt throughout the Midwest.

You are a step in the direction of the progress this country needs. Madam Vice President, I hope you take this power to finally look out for your fellow Black Americans. You haven’t had the best track record with your prioritization of Black people.

You spent 27 years as a prosecutor in California, a state where African Americans are five times as likely to be imprisoned. As the state’s attorney general, you enforced laws that disproportionately sent Black people to prison. So, I pray you see the effort the Black community put into getting you in the White House. Take note of our love and care for you and return the same compassion.

Madam Vice President, I urge you to deflect any form of disrespect. Don’t allow this country to make you pick a side. You are a woman, and you are Black. Your intersectionality is empowering; there is no right side. Fight for women and fight for minorities — there is no exclusivity between the two.

Similarly to how I felt after former President Barack Obama’s election, today, I feel hopeful. Don’t get me wrong: We are far from the evolution and racial equality we need. However, there’s an unmatched sweetness to seeing a Black woman in a building built centuries ago by enslaved African Americans.

Madam Vice President, with you in office, my hopes to sit in a position of power become more real. With you in office, Black girls across the nation feel the satisfaction of winning. With you in office, the minority community has a friend in their corner.

This nation’s countless attempts at preventing female rise is closer to being over. You are the first woman, first Black woman, and first person of South Asian descent to hold the title.

But, it doesn’t sit well in my soul to know that you haven’t truly looked out for minorities in the past. I cannot emphasize enough how much we need you to utilize your position and power to help uplift us to our deserved equality.

You’ve danced with the cops, now show us that Black lives truly matter. Hold those who have attacked us accountable. Help create legislation that will protect us. Be strong for us.

History was made this year. Regardless of political ideology, give credit where it’s due. Madam Vice President, we are expecting greatness from you. Please don’t disappoint us. And that’s the tea.