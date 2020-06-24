Police remove tables, tents after ‘unlawful assembly’ at Robert E. Lee monument

Eduardo Acevedo, News Editor

Hannah Eason, Managing Editor

Andrew Ringle, Executive Editor

As the sun rose and birds began to chirp on Wednesday, a small group of demonstrators reentered the grassy area around the Robert E. Lee memorial. Many in the group spent the early morning watching police remove tables, tents and trash from inside the circle.

Hundreds of protesters gathered at the Lee statue on Tuesday night to protest the Virginia Department of General Services’ order to close the area overnight. After many protesters dispersed and less than 50 remained, the Richmond Police Department declared the gathering an “unlawful assembly” at 2:40 a.m.

A small group of about 10 protesters stood outside of the cement barricades around 3 a.m. while more than 100 Richmond and Virginia State Police officers occupied the statue’s park area.

Officers from @RichmondPolice continue to guard the Robert E. Lee statue. Now there are roughly 20 people around the barricades, mostly keeping their distance. pic.twitter.com/PhBNQ4EV77 — Andrew Ringle (@aeringle) June 24, 2020

Police SUVs and one armored truck blocked the traffic circle at Monument and North Allen avenues, and several white vans and police cars lined the street. Some demonstrators said they were unable to get to their vehicles and residences on the other side of the police line.

“Get an Uber,” one officer replied.

Police removed trash and debris from the grass area and destroyed tents left behind by protesters, including one that served as a community library.

Before and after: Police and maintenance workers removed tents left behind by demonstrators in the Marcus-David Peters Circle, including a community library. pic.twitter.com/wn73Y7Ohpk — Andrew Ringle (@aeringle) June 24, 2020

Dylan Forrest has been driving to Richmond from Newport News, Virginia, almost every day to attend protests honoring George Floyd, a black man who was killed by police in Minneapolis. Forrest, a student at Thomas Nelson Community College, said he thinks police should be held accountable for their use of force against protesters.

“Especially with the tear gas, chemical weapons,” Forrest said, “I mean, come on.”

On Monday night, protesters marched from Monroe Park to Richmond City Hall, which they called “Reclamation Square.” On the city hall steps, they held an overnight sit-in with tents and a movie projector. Organizers gave speeches while members of the crowd pitched tents, laid out blankets and unrolled sleeping bags.

Richmond Police tweeted at 12:42 a.m. on Tuesday that the protesters were unlawfully assembled and needed to disperse immediately, “due to conditions of activity such as sit-ins, sit-downs, blocking traffic, blocking entrances or exits of buildings that impact public safety or infrastructure.”

Minutes later, an officer announced that the assembly was “unlawful” over a bullhorn. Police began deploying flash bangs to disperse the crowd at around 1:00 a.m. with what appeared to be tear gas, pepper spray and pepper balls.

Police delayed tear gas, pepper spray and flash bangs to disperse the crowd in front of city hall. The group was pushed back to the intersection of 8th and Marshall. pic.twitter.com/Cut4SoujEm — Eduardo Acevedo (@edace2936) June 23, 2020

Organizer Kalia Harris studied the Black Lives Matter movement for three years and said protesters and students are representing their communities during demonstrations.

“The community’s demands are also their demands,” Harris said. “This is a time for us to really come together and it’s time to defund, disarm and abolish the police.”

Police have exited the perimeter, and about a dozen people have re-entered the cement barricades. pic.twitter.com/hwuvLb6YdG — Hannah Eason (@hannaheason_) June 24, 2020