PHOTOS: RVA Black Lives Matter protest sparked by George Floyd’s death

Protesters moved down West Broad Street on Friday night near VCU's Institute for Contemporary Arts. Photo by Alexandra Zernik
Eduardo Acevedo, News Editor
A Black Lives Matter protest began peacefully Friday night in Monroe Park, but became violent with numerous people in the crowd looting local businesses, smashing windows of cars and buildings, and starting fires in Richmond and near VCU campus. Here are some photos of the protest, riots and the aftermath:
Protesters gathered at the gates of the State Capitol building. Photo by Alexandra Zernik
Protesters moved down West Broad Street as smoke from a canister filled the air. Photo by Alexandra Zernik
Police formed a line facing protesters on Friday night during the Black Lives Matter protest. Photo by Alexandra Zernik
Fires erupted in different areas in downtown Richmond as protesters brought traffic to a standstill. A dumpster and VCU tent were set ablaze at West Grace and Harrison streets. Photo by Alexandra Zernik
A GRTC Pulse bus was vandalized and blocked traffic at the intersection of Broad and Belvidere streets. Later, protesters set the bus on fire. Photo by Eduardo Acevedo
As protesters moved through Richmond, a large banner read “Police are the enemy.” Photo by Alexandra Zernik
Protesters wore masks and face coverings during the Black Lives Matter protest on Friday. Photo by Alexandra Zernik
Top: Protesters piled trash and rubble onto the sidewalk and set it on fire, as skaters and bikers flew through the flames. Bottom: The smoldering remains of the Pulse bus. Videos by Eduardo Acevedo.
Windows were smashed and approximately $200,000 worth of merchandise was stolen from the Monument shoe store on West Broad Street. Photo by Zachary Klosko.
RamTech, VCU’s technology store, was broken into during Friday’s Black Lives Matter protest. Shelves of the store were nearly empty on Saturday morning. Photo by Zachary Klosko.
