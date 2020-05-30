PHOTOS: RVA Black Lives Matter protest sparked by George Floyd’s death

Eduardo Acevedo, News Editor

A Black Lives Matter protest began peacefully Friday night in Monroe Park, but became violent with numerous people in the crowd looting local businesses, smashing windows of cars and buildings, and starting fires in Richmond and near VCU campus. Here are some photos of the protest, riots and the aftermath:

Top: Protesters piled trash and rubble onto the sidewalk and set it on fire, as skaters and bikers flew through the flames. Bottom: The smoldering remains of the Pulse bus. Videos by Eduardo Acevedo.