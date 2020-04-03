VCU men’s basketball’s Marcus Santos-Silva to enter NBA Draft while keeping eligibility 

Noah Fleischman, Sports Editor

Junior forward Marcus Santos-Silva has entered his name into the NBA Draft, while keeping his NCAA eligibility, he announced on an Instagram post on Friday night.

“I feel like it’s a perfect time for me to put my name in so I can get the feedback that I need to make a final decision,” Santos-Silva wrote in the announcement. “I am excited to take the next step in my career.”

Santos-Silva logged a team-high 10 double-doubles this season, including 26 points and 12 rebounds at George Mason on Jan. 5. He averaged 12.8 points and 8.9 rebounds this season, both career highs.

The Taunton, Massachussttes, native was named to the 2019 Atlantic 10 All-Tournament team after posting 26 points and 22 rebounds a year ago in Brooklyn.

In order to keep their eligibility to return to the college ranks next season, players have to sign with a NBPA and NCAA certified agent. If they sign with an uncertified agent, their college careers are over.