Rams can stock their pantries at Commons, resources for student orgs operating remotely

Hannah Eason, News Editor

Students in the VCU area can pick up goods supplied by Ram Pantry at the University Student Commons today until 4 p.m.

There is no appointment needed to take a box of food from the Ram Pantry table near the circular driveway of the Commons, according to an email sent from Associate Vice Provost and Dean of Student Affairs Reuban Rodriguez on Friday.

“Due to the current crisis, we are currently looking to clear the shelves of the Ram Pantry by the end of today,” Rodriguez stated in the email. “If you are still in Richmond, we encourage you to come by and pick up a box or two of items.”

In need of food? There’s no need to book an appointment, just come out to the black table located on the circular driveway of the Student Commons today, March 20th before 4PM. If you are in need of food after this week, please visit FeedMore at https://t.co/LTMNNTiwaJ. pic.twitter.com/C04fWSqOxM — Ram Pantry (@VCURamPantry) March 20, 2020

Students are still advised to keep distance from others when grabbing a box.

Ram Pantry tweeted Monday encouraging students to schedule appointments to access the organization’s goods. Appointments were available Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Those who are in need of food beyond today can visit feedmore.org or the Ram Pantry site for a list of food distribution places and times in Richmond.

The following on-campus locations are accepting swipes during business hours:

Market 810 at Shafer Court Dining Center

Einstein Bros. Bagels at Monroe Park and MCV

Panda Express

Adjusted hours and more information regarding VCU’s dining locations are available at vcu.campusdish.com.

Student Organizations can access virtual drop-in hours

The Underground and the Hub, two resources for student organizations at the Commons, announced in an email to students on Friday that the resource centers will hold virtual drop-in hours for the rest of the semester.

The virtual meetings, scheduled through RamsConnect, are available Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting on Monday.

Graduate assistants and coordinators can help student leaders with funding requests, reimbursements, elections and online engagement, among other things.

All deadline changes for student organizations will be communicated in the next week.

“Please do not hesitate to contact us,” the release stated. “We are still here to serve you.”

Students can also receive assistance by emailing studentorgs@vcu.edu.

Updates from VCU regarding COVID-19 are posted daily at covid-19.vcu.edu.