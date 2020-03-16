Hypothetically: The CT staff travels through time 

Stefanos Psaltis-Ivaniš, Host and Contributing Writer

Nowadays, things have become too much. Whether it’s technology taking over our lives, pandemics taking over the planet or politics taking over the news cycle — many of us long for the past … or maybe the future.

With this in mind, I set out to discover what staff members of The Commonwealth Times would do if they were given the opportunity to spend 24 hours in another time and place, past or future.

To listen to the podcast, click the link above. Here’s a preview of some of the highlights.

Andrew Ringle: I would skip ahead to the day when we have space travel… because then I could just jump on a ship and travel to a different planet… like a sick cowboy astronaut.

While some staff members looked forward to being pioneers of a different millenium, others wanted to embark on journeys of self discovery.

Andy Caress: I would travel to right before I was born. … I could see Vietnam when I was born and all the things happening in my family.