A-10 ends season for 8 VCU sports teams

Noah Fleischman, Sports Editor

The Atlantic 10 canceled all spring sports activities on Thursday evening due to the coronavirus. The announcement came hours after the A-10 men’s basketball tournament was canceled.

COVID-19, a type of the coronavirus similar to the SARS and MERS viral outbreaks, was declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organization on Wednesday. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are more than 900 confirmed and presumed positive cases in the U.S.

“This has been another difficult decision for the conference, but cancelling our spring sports seasons and championships is in the best interest of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators and fans,” said Bernadette V. McGlade, A-10 commissioner, in a statement. “The health and safety of everyone is our top priority, and while we truly empathize with our student-athletes, we believe this is the best course of action.”

Earlier on Thursday, the NCAA canceled the rest of the national championships for the season. VCU previously announced that no fans would be able to attend games on Thursday afternoon.

The announcement concludes the season for baseball, track and field, lacrosse, golf and tennis.

VCU Athletics said student-athletes will still have access to athletic training, sports psychology and other services. Student-athletes are permitted to work out as well.

Baseball was 9-8 to start the season, including a 6-2 record at home. Men’s golf had played in two tournaments this season, finishing sixth each time. Men’s tennis was heating up, winning seven of its last eight matches. Women’s tennis was 6-6 through its first 12 matches. Women’s lacrosse had a 3-4 record to open the season, winning two road games — something the team didn’t accomplish once all of last season.