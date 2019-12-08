PHOTOS: VCU men’s basketball beats ODU

Noah Fleischman, Sports Editor

Men’s basketball used a 13-3 second half run to knock off Old Dominion 69-57 Saturday night at the Siegel Center.

Junior forward Marcus Santos-Silva logged a team-high 13 points for the Rams, while logging four rebounds.

The Rams’ bench scored 25 points, including senior guard’s Malik Crowfield’s perfect shooting night from beyond the arc, finishing with 9 points.

The Rams will host Missouri State Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. at the Siegel Center.

All photos by Jon Mirador.