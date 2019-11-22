Northam appoints former delegate, son of Dominion CEO to VCU Board of Visitors

Hannah Eason, News Editor

Former Republican Del. Peter Farrell has been appointed to the VCU Board of Visitors after Gov. Ralph Northam added additional members to his administration Friday.

According to a news release, Northam appointed Farrell, the son of president and CEO of Dominion Energy Thomas F. Farrell, in addition to 14 others to serve on nine boards and councils in the state.

Farrell is a managing partner at Tuckahoe Holdings, a Richmond-based private investment firm. He served from 2012 to 2018 in Virginia State House District 56, which spans between Richmond and Charlottesville.

Farrell served on the Commerce and Labor, Education and Finance committees in 2014, 2015 and 2016, and did not seek re-election in 2017.

Of the appointees, several were for education administrations.

Thaddeus B. Holloman was chosen for the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia. Holloman, of Newport News, is the senior vice president and Newport News City executive for Old Point National Bank.

Christy Tomlinson Morton of the Virginia Economic Development Partnership was appointed to the Christopher Newport Board of Visitors.

Others were reappointed to their posts:

Lauren Augustine, Joint Leadership Council of Veterans Service Organizations

Mitchell P. Davis, Board of Long-Term Care Administrators

Kevin Doyle, Board of Health Professions

Helene D. Clayton-Jeter, Board of Health Professions

Ryan K. Logan, Board of Health Professions

Jim Wells, Board of Health Professions

Also appointed to the Board of Health Professions were registered nurse anesthetist Louise E. Hershkowitz and veterinarian Steve Karras.

Marc Katz of Custom Ink and Howard P. Kern of Sentara Healthcare were chosen to serve on the Advisory Council on Revenue Estimate. Waco Inc. President Louis Walker was selected for the Board for Asbestos, Lead, and Home Inspectors.

Paul D. Camp Community College President Daniel Lufkin was appointed to the State Rehabilitation Council.