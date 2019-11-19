What’s happening: Nov. 20 events calendar

See something

THURS., 11/21 – SUN., 11/24

Pocahontas Reframed “Storytellers” Film Festival

The Byrd Theatre will host a film festival celebrating movies created by and about native people, including several Virginia and East Coast film premieres. Tickets are $20 and include access to more than 20 movies at the festival. For more information and to buy tickets, visit pocahontasreframed.com.

Times vary., The Byrd Theatre & Foundation (2908 W. Cary St.) $20.

FRI., 11/22 – SAT., 11/23

Dominion Energy Gardenfest of Lights

The Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden will host the opening weekend for its illumination ceremony with live music and crafts. The Gardenfest runs nightly until Jan. 6, rain or shine. For pricing information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

Times vary., Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden (1800 Lakeside Ave.) $13 for adults.

Do something

THURS., 11/21

Canned Food and Coat Drive

The College Panhellenic Council of VCU will sponsor a coat and canned food drive on the Hibbs Hall side of the Compass. The drive will be benefiting Meals on Wheels and The Salvation Army. For more information, contact Isabella Wralstad at wralstadir@vcu.edu or 757-202-7439.

Noon – 3 p.m., The Compass, near Hibbs Hall (900 Park Ave.)

THURS., 11/21

Daily Planet Health Services Volunteer Opportunity

Daily Planet Health Services will host an event of preparing jars of Thanksgiving food for homeless people. The event will aim to educate the public about non-profit health care and other volunteer opportunities. For more information, contact Carmen Khalil at khalilc@vcu.edu.

7 – 8 p.m., Room 2129, Harris Hall (1015 Floyd Ave.)

Learn something

THURS., 11/21

Bob Levy: Robertson School Speaker Series

The Robertson School of Media and Culture will host Bob Levey, a former columnist for The Washington Post, in its Speaker Series. He will give a talk about the democratic value of journalism in “From Nixon to Trump: Why Our Democracy Needs Strong Journalism.” For more information, contact Marcus Messner at mmessner@vcu.edu or visit The Robertson School’s website.

6 p.m., Commons Theater, University Student Commons (907 Floyd Ave.)

SAT., 11/23

“Behind the Scenes: Getting the Message Out”

In a lecture hosted by the Virginia Museum of History and Culture, Allen Frey will display a chronological journey through presidential elections with campaign memorabilia including banners, buttons, posters and coffee mugs. For more information, visit virginiahistory.org.

10:30 a.m. – noon, Virginia Museum of History and Culture (428 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd.) $17.