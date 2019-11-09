PHOTOS: Men’s basketball beats North Texas on homecoming

Noah Fleischman, Sports Editor
Men’s basketball withstood second half surges by North Texas Friday night to beat the Mean Green 59-56 at the Siegel Center.
The No. 25 Rams used back-to-back 3-pointers down the stretch from senior guard Mike’l Simms to close out the game.
Simms finished the night with 8 points for the black and gold.
Redshirt-senior guard Marcus Evans led the Rams with 13 points and senior guard De’Riante Jenkins added 12 points and five rebounds.
The Rams improved to 2-0 to start a season for the seventh straight year.
The Rams welcome No. 22 LSU to the Siegel Center Nov. 13 at 6 p.m.
