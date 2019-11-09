PHOTOS: Men’s basketball beats North Texas on homecoming

Junior forward Marcus Santos-Silva logged seven rebounds against North Texas. Photo by Jon Mirador

Noah Fleischman, Sports Editor

Men’s basketball withstood second half surges by North Texas Friday night to beat the Mean Green 59-56 at the Siegel Center. 

The No. 25 Rams used back-to-back 3-pointers down the stretch from senior guard Mike’l Simms to close out the game.

Simms finished the night with 8 points for the black and gold.

Redshirt-senior guard Marcus Evans led the Rams with 13 points and senior guard De’Riante Jenkins added 12 points and five rebounds.

The Rams improved to 2-0 to start a season for the seventh straight year.

The Rams welcome No. 22 LSU to the Siegel Center Nov. 13 at 6 p.m.

Redshirt-senior guard Marcus Evans logged a team-high 13 points against North Texas. Photo by Jon Mirador
