Photos: Democrats gain control of General Assembly

Georgia Geen, Executive Editor

Alexandra Zernik, Audience Editor

Taking both the Virginia Senate and House in Tuesday’s election, Democrats celebrated at the Hilton hotel downtown at their watch party. The party will now control both the General Assembly and the governor’s office for the first time since 1993. Senate District 10 was one of the seated that flipped; Democrat Ghazala Hashmi defeated Republican incumbent Glen Sturtevant, becoming the first Muslim-American woman to serve in the Virginia Senate.

Here’s a glimpse at how the evening went down at the Democratic watch party in Richmond.