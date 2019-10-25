VCU men’s soccer draws with Fordham

Joe Dodson, Contributing Writer

Men’s soccer drew Fordham in a scoreless double-overtime game Wednesday night at Sports Backers Stadium.

The Rams put up 15 shots in the 110-minute match, but couldn’t find their finishing touch. Coach Dave Giffard thought his team’s ability to hold off Fordham’s offensive was a game highlight.

“The first real positive, as I told my players, was that we kept the zero,” Giffard said.

VCU’s first chance came in the 31st minute when senior defender Ryo Shimazaki received the ball on the right side of Fordham’s goal box. Shimazaki then crossed the ball hard inside, and the ball bobbled around the box before bouncing into Fordham’s goalkeeper Konstantin Weis’ gloves.

Redshirt-senior midfielder Myles Brown had a chance in the 89th minute to win the game for VCU, but the ball bounced by the face of the goal before going out for a goal kick. After a scoreless 90 minutes, VCU headed into its sixth overtime game of the year.

Fordham committed 21 fouls to VCU’s 11, and the game ended with three yellow cards for Fordham.

Senior midfielder Fortia Munts had the Ram’s best chance of the half with a strong shot outside of the goal box, which caused Weis to use his fingertips to push the ball over the post.

Fordham committed seven first-half fouls to VCU’s five. Despite 12 combined shots, the first half ended goalless.

Sequeira was called upon again in the 58th minute when junior forward Sameer Fathazada shot the ball from inside the goal box. Sequeira pounced to the ground and stretched out his hands, and the ball deflected off his gloves before he finally scooped it up.

Fordham’s scrappy style continued throughout the second half as the team committed five fouls. VCU’s offensive continued to play positive despite being continuously fouled; the Rams had six shots in the first 25 minutes of the second half.

VCU will host George Washington on Saturday at 7 p.m at Sports Backers Stadium.