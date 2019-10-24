Noah Fleischman, Sports Editor
Men’s basketball was picked to win the conference this season, the Atlantic 10 announced at the preseason poll and awards Thursday morning at A-10 media day in Brooklyn.
“We’re excited, I guess it’s better than seventh like last year,” coach Mike Rhoades said on ESPN+’s A-10 media day show with Andy Katz. “It’s great for the program and the older guys, but we’ve got a lot of work ahead of us.”
The Rams, who were picked to finish seventh in the preseason poll last season, won the regular season title a year ago. They received 19 first place votes this season and had 381 points in the poll.
Redshirt-senior guard Marcus Evans was selected to the preseason First-Team, and senior guard De’Riante Jenkins and junior forward Marcus Santos-Silva received Third-Team honors.
Evans, who logged a team-high 64 steals last season, was also named to the preseason All-Defensive team.
The Rams open the season Nov. 5 at the Siegel Center against St. Francis (Pa.) at 7 p.m.
Latest posts by Sports Editor (see all)
- Women’s basketball prepares to replicate last year’s success - October 24, 2019
- VCU men’s basketball favored to win A-10 - October 24, 2019
- Meet the players: This season’s team brings experience, youth to the Siegel Center - October 22, 2019
Leave a Reply