VCU men’s basketball favored to win A-10 

October 24, 2019

Junior forward Marcus Santos-Silva was named to the preseason A-10 Third Team. Photo by Alessandro Latour

Noah Fleischman, Sports Editor

Men’s basketball was picked to win the conference this season, the Atlantic 10 announced at the preseason poll and awards Thursday morning at A-10 media day in Brooklyn.

“We’re excited, I guess it’s better than seventh like last year,” coach Mike Rhoades said on ESPN+’s A-10 media day show with Andy Katz. “It’s great for the program and the older guys, but we’ve got a lot of work ahead of us.”

The Rams, who were picked to finish seventh in the preseason poll last season, won the regular season title a year ago. They received 19 first place votes this season and had 381 points in the poll. 

Redshirt-senior guard Marcus Evans was selected to the preseason First-Team, and senior guard De’Riante Jenkins and junior forward Marcus Santos-Silva received Third-Team honors.  

Evans, who logged a team-high 64 steals last season, was also named to the preseason All-Defensive team.

The Rams open the season Nov. 5 at the Siegel Center against St. Francis (Pa.) at 7 p.m.

