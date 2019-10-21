VCU men’s basketball ranked No. 25 in preseason poll

Noah Fleischman, Sports Editor

Men’s basketball was ranked No. 25 in this year’s preseason AP top-25, the Associated Press announced Monday afternoon. It’s the third time the program has been ranked in the preseason.

Monday’s rankings marked the first time coach Mike Rhoades’ squad has been ranked at VCU as he enters the third year of his tenure.

It is the sixth time the Rams have been ranked in the AP top-25 poll and second time as No. 25.

The Rams were ranked in the preseason AP top-25 poll in the 2014-15 season, when they were No. 15.

VCU was also ranked in the preseason poll during the 2013-14 season, beginning at No. 14. That season, the Rams were ranked as high as No. 10 in the nation.

The Rams will face No. 22 LSU at the Siegel Center on Nov. 13 as former VCU coach Will Wade returns to Richmond at the helm of the Tigers.

The Rams open the season at home against St. Francis (Pa.) Nov. 5 at 7 p.m.