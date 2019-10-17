VCU to host UNLV in new A-10/Mountain West Challenge next season

Noah Fleischman, Sports Editor
The Atlantic 10 announced Thursday afternoon that men’s basketball will host UNLV in the inaugural A-10/Mountain West Challenge next season.
UNLV will visit the Siegel Center on Dec. 2, 2020.
The Rebels are coming off a 2018-19 season in which they appeared in the Mountain West quarterfinal against San Diego State, falling 63-55.
“Intentionally stretching our scheduling footprint into four time zones is great for television exposure and brand expansion,” said Atlantic 10 Commissioner Bernadette V. McGlade in a statement. “Non-conference games are important and these matchups will be highly competitive, exciting and fun for our fan base.”
Last year, the A-10 revealed the joint agreement with the Mountain West conference in which the two conferences will play 10 games in the 2020-21 season and the 2021-22 season. The deal can be extended for another two years after it runs out in 2022.
