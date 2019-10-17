VCU to host UNLV in new A-10/Mountain West Challenge next season

October 17, 2019 Executive Editor Men's Basketball, Sports 0

The A-10 announced that men's basketball will host UNLV next season in the inaugural A-10/Mountain West Challenge. The Rebels will play in the Siegel Center Dec. 2, 2020. Photo by Jon Mirador

Noah Fleischman, Sports Editor

The Atlantic 10 announced Thursday afternoon that men’s basketball will host UNLV in the inaugural A-10/Mountain West Challenge next season.

UNLV will visit the Siegel Center on Dec. 2, 2020. 

The Rebels are coming off a 2018-19 season in which they appeared in the Mountain West quarterfinal against San Diego State, falling 63-55. 

“Intentionally stretching our scheduling footprint into four time zones is great for television exposure and brand expansion,” said Atlantic 10 Commissioner Bernadette V. McGlade in a statement. “Non-conference games are important and these matchups will be highly competitive, exciting and fun for our fan base.”

Last year, the A-10 revealed the joint agreement with the Mountain West conference in which the two conferences will play 10 games in the 2020-21 season and the 2021-22 season. The deal can be extended for another two years after it runs out in 2022. 

Executive Editor

Latest posts by Executive Editor (see all)

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*