Richmond’s fall fashion: Expect corduroy, chunky sweaters and oversized flannels 

Milan Brewster, Contributing Writer

The weather might not feel like it, but fall is approaching. Fall means changing leaves, dropping temperatures and pumpkin spice lattes. It also means fall fashion trends have arrived. (Yes, that means you can take out your cozy sweaters, Chelsea boots and thick flannels.)

Richmond is full of people who express themselves through their style and streetwear. There are many locally owned thrift stores to find staple pieces for the upcoming weather.

Rumors Boutique, on West Broad Street, is known for its handpicked vintage, thrifted fashion and convenient location near campus.

“I’m excited to see more corduroy,” said Shelby Guest, a retailer at Rumors. “I love that we are finally into that season with corduroy. Coveralls are a big one [trend]. We [Rumors] are already starting to get a few in now that it’s getting cooler.”

Guest said the store is acquiring a supply of chunky men’s sweaters, flannels and ’80s and ’90s ski jackets for the season.

It is expected that corduroy, a cotton material with ribs or cords, will become a craze this season, according to local second-hand stores. Especially in the thrift stores around VCU, look forward to seeing corduroy material in jackets, pants and coveralls.

Clementine, a thrift store located in the Carytown shopping district, sells used clothing that will be in trend during the season, such as chunky sweaters and denim and leather jackets.

“I think a lot of patterns are big this year, and a lot of like pattern mixing. Color blocking is really in, and that has been really fun,” said Clementine store manager Larissa Wismiewski.

At Clementine, there are racks of second-hand jackets and sweaters. Wismiewski said they have been selling a lot of their chunky sweaters and jackets for this fall.

Diversity Thrift, a consignment shop on Sherwood Avenue, sells a large selection of seasonal secondhand clothing.

“We [Diversity Thrift] are seeing customers come in for lightweight jackets, sweaters, and sweatpants. They are getting ready for the chilly weather,” said store manager Ivan Trittipo.

Trittipo said the city’s diversity adds to its unique and interesting fashion style.

“Richmond is very progressive,” Trittipo said. “It adds for a mix of personality with the fashion that is seen.”

Many VCU students and Richmonders are excited for the new season approaching and what local streetwear will have to offer.

“I expect the typical fall staple pieces to be the trend this season,” said junior interior design major Don Petties. “It’s going to be hoodie season, flannel season and ‘hashtag cozy season.’”

Past trends will still be in play, such as oversized flannels, sweaters and casual loungewear. And people are switching from oversized T-shirts to oversized sweatshirts and flannels.

“I can’t wait for oversized sweaters. They are really making a comeback,” said freshman criminal justice major Hawa Sharif.

“I am definitely excited to be able to wear Ugg boots again,” said senior biology major Brianna Johnson. “I’m really into oversized sweatshirts.”

The Richmond and VCU area will be filled with everyone’s own styles this season. From oversized sweatshirts to corduroy pants, the people of Richmond will continue to express themselves with what they wear.