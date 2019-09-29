VCU volleyball beats Duquesne, extending win streak to 5

Redshirt-senior outside hitter logged her 1,000th kill in the win over Duquesne. CT file photo

Nile McNair, Contributing Writer

Volleyball extended its win streak to five games Sunday afternoon after knocking off Duquesne 3-0.

“We just want to take it one game at a time,” coach Jody Rogers said. “It is great to have streaks and stuff like that but I think we need to just focus on getting better everyday, and that’s what the girls are doing.”

The first set started out even at 4-4. However, after that VCU went on a 14-4 scoring run, pushing the lead to 10 and causing the Dukes to call for timeout. 

With the momentum from that scoring run, VCU won the first set with a score of 25-13.

In hopes of not falling behind 2-0 in the match, the Dukes matched the Rams point for point in the second set. Amid this back-and-forth affair, VCU’s Vicky Giommarini recorded her 1,000th career kill. 

In a tightly contested second set, the Rams won the battle of attrition 25-21. 

The Dukes improved throughout the game; the last two sets were more competitive than the first. Nonetheless, VCU won the third and final with a score of 25-20, and redshirt-senior middle blocker Jaelyn Jackson made the match-winning kill. 

