VCU volleyball beats Duquesne, extending win streak to 5

Nile McNair, Contributing Writer

Volleyball extended its win streak to five games Sunday afternoon after knocking off Duquesne 3-0.

“We just want to take it one game at a time,” coach Jody Rogers said. “It is great to have streaks and stuff like that but I think we need to just focus on getting better everyday, and that’s what the girls are doing.”

The first set started out even at 4-4. However, after that VCU went on a 14-4 scoring run, pushing the lead to 10 and causing the Dukes to call for timeout.

With the momentum from that scoring run, VCU won the first set with a score of 25-13.

In hopes of not falling behind 2-0 in the match, the Dukes matched the Rams point for point in the second set. Amid this back-and-forth affair, VCU’s Vicky Giommarini recorded her 1,000th career kill.

In a tightly contested second set, the Rams won the battle of attrition 25-21.

The Dukes improved throughout the game; the last two sets were more competitive than the first. Nonetheless, VCU won the third and final with a score of 25-20, and redshirt-senior middle blocker Jaelyn Jackson made the match-winning kill.