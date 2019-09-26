Rams drop second straight A-10 match 

Joe Dodson, Contributing Writer

Women’s soccer fell 4-0 to Saint Louis on Thursday night at Sports Backers Stadium in a rematch of last year’s Atlantic 10 title game.

“We didn’t hit the field ready,” coach Lindsey Martin said. “First half they pounced all over us, and they created opportunities through being more physical, being more confrontational. I think in transition and attacking they are a very good team.”

Saint Louis struck first in the seventh minute when Courtney Reimer scored her second goal of the year. Reimer received the ball off of a deflection well outside the goal box and quickly let off a shot to the top left of the goal.

The Billikens kept the pressure on redshirt-sophomore goalkeeper Grace Young with six shots in the first 15 minutes.

Saint Louis scored their second goal in the 32nd minute when Evie Lavelle crossed in a corner kick and the ball deflected off of VCU sophomore defender Lana Golob into the back of the net.

Two minutes later in the 34th minute, Annabelle Copeland broke a tackle and passed the ball past Young to give Saint Louis their third tally of the night.

Saint Louis converted their fourth of the night in the 44th minute, after Young gave away a penalty kick after taking down Sophia Denison. Anna Walsh found the far right of the goal just beyond Young’s reach.

Entering halftime, the Rams had no shots while Saint Louis had 10.

After a rough first half for the Rams defense, Martin decided to put in sophomore goalkeeper Brecht Haakma.

VCU showed improvements on both sides of the ball in the second half. On the defensive end, the Rams only allowed three shots. Rams offense also increased their intensity with five shots and the majority of possession.

The Rams will travel to George Mason on Sunday for their third A-10 game of the season.