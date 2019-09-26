Photos: From corgis to collies, puppers enjoy dog festival

Iman Mekonen, Spectrum Editor

Dogs of all sizes, colors, shapes and ages made an appearance at this year’s Richmond Dog Festival.

Described as a “celebration of dog, dog-owners and dog lovers,” the Richmond Dog Festival returned to the city, this time in Church Hill, where the entirety of Chimborazo Park was taken over by food trucks, a live music stag, and hundreds of tents to protect four-legged friends and their owners from the sun.

The event included food vendors trucks and small businesses, as well as several adoption agencies and animal shelters that brought available pups in hopes of finding them a home.

2019 Richmond Dog Festival The Richmond Dog Festival hosted their annual event in Chimborazo Park of Church Hill. Photos by Jon Mirador