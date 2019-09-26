Iman Mekonen, Spectrum Editor
Dogs of all sizes, colors, shapes and ages made an appearance at this year’s Richmond Dog Festival.
Described as a “celebration of dog, dog-owners and dog lovers,” the Richmond Dog Festival returned to the city, this time in Church Hill, where the entirety of Chimborazo Park was taken over by food trucks, a live music stag, and hundreds of tents to protect four-legged friends and their owners from the sun.
The event included food vendors trucks and small businesses, as well as several adoption agencies and animal shelters that brought available pups in hopes of finding them a home.
Latest posts by Spectrum Editor (see all)
- Landon’s Outlook TIFF 2019: ‘Uncut Gems’ blurs lines of comedy, tragedy - September 26, 2019
- Photos: From corgis to collies, puppers enjoy dog festival - September 26, 2019
- What’s happening: Sept. 25 events calendar - September 24, 2019
Follow, like and share:
Leave a Reply