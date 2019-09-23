Rams lose heartbreaker on the road to Duquesne

Jaron Nutter, Contributing Writer

The Rams failed to continue their two-game winning streak and fell to Duquesne 2-1 Sunday afternoon on the road in Pittsburgh.

The Rams got off to a good start opening the scoring in the 26th minute, as sophomore forward Idelys Vazquez netted a rebound shot to give VCU the early lead. The rebound came after a corner kick from junior midfielder Emma Kershner bounced off the right post.

The Rams defense held up through the first half and kept the Dukes scoreless for the first 45 minutes.

Junior midfielder Samantha Jerabek and senior forward Amanda Tredway nearly scored in the 16th and 20th minute, respectively. Duquesne goalkeeper Megan Virgin saved both shots.

Sophomore goalkeeper Grace Young kept the Dukes scoreless with a save in the 54th minute. Young finished the match with four saves.

Duquesne managed to tie it up in the 74th minute after Dukes midfielder Deena DeBaldo knocked in a shot off a corner kick.

Kershner nearly put VCU back on top in the 79th minute. Her shot just missed the post and hit the side netting.

The Dukes took the lead for good in the 84th minute on another goal after a corner kick. Duquesne defender Ashley Briscoe scored the game-winning goal.

VCU outshot Duquesne 17-7, and five of those shots bounced off the goal posts.

Coach Lindsey Martin said the Rams didn’t take advantage of their opportunities.

“We create far too many chances which we don’t capitalize, and that leaves us vulnerable late in games,” Martin said. “Giving away two soft goals on set pieces determined the result today. To be honest, we beat ourselves.

The Rams will host Saint Louis on Thursday night at Sports Backers Stadium at 7 p.m.