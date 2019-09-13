VCU picks up forward Mikeal Brown-Jones, the second commit in 1 day

Noah Fleischman, Sports Editor

Forward Mikeal Brown-Jones committed to VCU Friday night, hours after Jamir Watkins announced his decision Friday morning.

https://twitter.com/kealliono/status/1172646250673405952?s=20

Brown-Jones and Watkins both visited campus at the beginning of the month. The duo have played for EYBL Team Final (Pa.), Watkins in 2019 and Brown-Jones in 2018.

The commitment from Brown-Jones makes him the fourth VCU recruit in the class of 2020, joining Ace Baldwin, Josh Banks and Watkins.

Brown-Jones, a native of Philadelphia, averaged 5.4 points and 2.3 rebounds last season at IMG Academy. In 2018, he averaged 11.2 points and shot 43% from the field.

The 6-foot-8 forward originally committed to Penn State before decommitting in April and reopening his recruitment. He picked VCU out of his top five schools, which also included Temple, Saint Joseph’s, New Mexico and USF.

The Rams only have one more scholarship for the 2020-21 season after five seniors will graduate this year.