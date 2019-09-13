Coaches, players and fans react to VCU’s back-to-back commitments on Twitter

Noah Fleischman, Sports Editor

Coach Mike Rhoades and the men’s basketball coaching staff picked up two class of 2020 commitments Friday, 3-star forwards Jamir Watkins and Mikeal Brown-Jones.

The two commitments social media buzzing.

The Announcements

https://twitter.com/mirwatkins2/status/1172468424020234241?s=20

The Reactions

Rhoades, players and fans had a lot to say.

VCU Basketball’s official account:

https://twitter.com/VCU_Hoops/status/1172664251347066880?s=20

Assistant coach Brent Scott:

Great Day To Be A Ram!! 🙏🏽🖤💛🐏🏀💪🏽 — Brent Scott (@CoachBScott) September 13, 2019

Assistant coach Jamal Brunt:

Brunt seemed to be a fan of the news.

Assistant coach J.D. Byers:

https://twitter.com/jd23byers/status/1172658384497205251?s=20

Freshman guard Nah’shon Hyland on Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B2XsjPOFuZL/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Senior forward Mike’l Simms — the self-described “closer” — showed the recruits around campus during their official visits …

More than a relief pitcher… I’m the closer! — Mike’l Simms (@Msimms__) September 13, 2019

… and Rhoades took notice.

The next time Coach Rhoades sees @TeamFinalEYBL's U17 coaching staff… https://t.co/24Rieqhhcy — Richmond Good Life (@RichmondGL) September 13, 2019

Looking at this pic again and lemme say this: @CoachBScott is not a small man, which mean Jamir has definitely got some SIZE. https://t.co/2u3dAChtkl — VCU Ram Nation (@VCURamNation) September 13, 2019

The Analytical

With two commitments on the same day, members of the media, both local and national, took notice.

SF Jamir Watkins, out of Trenton Catholic Academy in New Jersey, is VCU’s third commit for the class of 2020: https://t.co/r5W4UsrhF7 — Wayne Epps Jr. (@wayneeppsjr) September 13, 2019

2020 6’7 forward Mikeal Brown-Jones commits to VCU. He was previously committed to Penn State and had the Rams in his final two with Temple https://t.co/JMq7reLAWN — Ben Malakoff (@RealBenMalakoff) September 13, 2019

Heck of a day for VCU. Mikeal Brown-Jones was under-recruited IMO. May not be a big scorer but great defensive versatility & lot of winning characteristics. https://t.co/Uz2Pw1F7ca — Adam Finkelstein (@AdamFinkelstein) September 13, 2019

Love the Jamir Watkins pick-up for VCU. Athletic & versatile forward with evolving skill from @TeamFinalHoops should make immediate impact & be ideal fit in their system. Highlights ⬇️ from @hoopmajor_john pic.twitter.com/L3FW78zIVf — Adam Finkelstein (@AdamFinkelstein) September 13, 2019

VCU makes it two for the day thanks to the commitment of Mikeal Brown-Jones. Rams earlier landed Jamir Watkins. Load up on rangy forwards that can play all over the place. Strong four man 2020 crew in place for the Mike Rhoades’ bunch https://t.co/Y9r2uSp8Js — Corey Evans (@coreyevans_10) September 13, 2019