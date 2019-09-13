Coaches, players and fans react to VCU’s back-to-back commitments on Twitter

Men's basketball secured the commitment of two class of 2020 recruits, Jamir Watkins and Mikeal Brown-Jones Friday, leaving social media buzzing. CT file photo

Noah Fleischman, Sports Editor

Coach Mike Rhoades and the men’s basketball coaching staff picked up two class of 2020 commitments Friday, 3-star forwards Jamir Watkins and Mikeal Brown-Jones. 

The two commitments social media buzzing.

The Announcements

https://twitter.com/mirwatkins2/status/1172468424020234241?s=20

The Reactions

Rhoades, players and fans had a lot to say.

VCU Basketball’s official account:

https://twitter.com/VCU_Hoops/status/1172664251347066880?s=20

Assistant coach Brent Scott:

Assistant coach Jamal Brunt:

Brunt seemed to be a fan of the news.

Assistant coach J.D. Byers:

https://twitter.com/jd23byers/status/1172658384497205251?s=20

Freshman guard Nah’shon Hyland on Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B2XsjPOFuZL/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Senior forward Mike’l Simms — the self-described “closer” — showed the recruits around campus during their official visits …

… and Rhoades took notice.

The Analytical

With two commitments on the same day, members of the media, both local and national, took notice.

 

Sports Editor

Latest posts by Sports Editor (see all)

