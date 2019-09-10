See something

THURS., 9/12

Midsommar Director’s Cut Screening at the Byrd Theatre

The Byrd Theatre is hosting the director’s cut of the 2019 film “Midsommar,” directed by Ari Aster. For tickets, visit.byrdtheatre.org

9:30 p.m., The Byrd Theatre & Foundation (2908 W. Cary St.) $4

FRI. 9/13 – SUN 9/15

27th Annual Richmond Tattoo, Art & Music Festival

The event will host several local vendors, locally and internationally recognized artists, as well as former contestants from “Ink Master.” The three-day event will also feature live music, art, painting and tattoo competitions. Children 12 and under get in for free. Military, senior citizen and student discounts are applicable at the door. Ticket prices vary per day.

To buy tickets, visit myticketstobuy.com. For more information and specific event times, visit the event’s facebook page.

Doubletree by Hilton Richmond-Midlothian (1021 Koger Center Blvd.) Fri. 3 p.m.-2 a.m., Saturday noon-2 a.m. and Sunday noon-6 p.m.

Do Something

FRI., 9/13

Expedition RVA: Riverfront Canal Cruise

The Office of Student Leadership and Civic Engagement will host a riverfront canal cruise tour of the James River and Kanawha Canal from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, contact Hanan Kourtu at kourtuhm@vcu.edu or 703-304-5538.

Check-in begins at 11 a.m. in Room 229 of the University Student Commons (907 Floyd Ave.) and will depart at 11:30 p.m. Free.

SAT., 9/14

The Richmond Night Market

The Richmond Night Market is an outdoor festival that provides a night of live music, fresh food and the opportunity to immerse yourself in the city’s diverse energy.

5-10 p.m. 17th Street Market (100 N. 17th St). Free.

TUES., 9/17

Peace Corps Application Workshop

The Peace Corps is hosting an application workshop. A recruiter will be present to help applicants with their applications and resumes for the Oct. 1 application deadline. Register on the organization’s Facebook page. For more information, contact Matthew Meritt at mmerritt@peacecorps.gov.

Career Services Conference Room (907 Floyd Ave.) Noon-1 p.m. Free.

Learn something

SAT. 9/14

43rd Street Festival of the Arts

The 28th annual art festival will host a number of regional artists and artisans to showcase and sell their work. There will be everything from street art to local art.

43rd St. Gallery (1412 W. 43rd St.) 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.

SAT. 9/14

Richmond VegFest

The 11th annual Richmond VegFest will provide a variety of reasons to go vegan by showcasing local businesses that supply many vegan options. The festival will have food, music and family fun.

Byrd Park (600 S. Arthur Ashe Blvd.) Noon-6 p.m. Free. Rain Date: Sept. 21