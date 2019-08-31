Photos: Rams open season with a win

Noah Fleischman, Sports Editor
Men’s soccer opened the season with a win Aug. 30 at home against ETSU in a physical match. There were 20 total fouls between the two squads, including four yellow cards shown.
Freshman forward Maverick McGann logged the only goal for the Rams in the 43rd minute, his first career goal in the black and gold.
The Rams outshot the Buccaneers 14-9 with five on goal. VCU also had 11 corner kicks compared to ETSU’s four.
