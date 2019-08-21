Photos: Late-night storm hits Richmond, Monroe Park Campus

August 21, 2019 Executive Editor News, News 0

Photo by Jon Mirador.

A brief storm hit the Monroe Park campus Tuesday night, producing a spectacle from atop the Broad Street Barnes and Noble parking deck.

More storms are possible Wednesday night, but they likely won’t be as strong as Tuesday’s, according to NBC 12.

Lightning Strikes
Storm clouds roll in northeast of the Monroe Park campus on Tuesday night.
