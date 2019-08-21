See something

‘A Boy Named Charlie Brown’

Aug. 28 10 a.m.-12 p.m.,

The Byrd Theatre & Foundation (2908 W. Cary St.)

The Byrd Theatre is hosting a 50th anniversary celebration of “A Boy Named Charlie Brown.” Tickets are $4. For more information, contact preserve@thebtf.org or visit www.visitbyrdtheatre.org.

VCU Free Store Open House

Thurs., Aug. 19- 23 8 a.m.-5 p.m.,

Office of Sustainability (201 N. Belvidere)

VCU’s Office of Sustainability is inviting newcomers to visiting the newly opened Free Store. The shop is a resource on campus for students to donate or take free items, such as home goods, art or school supplies, books and more. Come to see how it works as well as what items are available.

Do Something

Mindful Dorm Room Decorating

Wed., Aug. 21 6 -7 p.m.,

VCU Honors College (701 West Grace St, Room 1303)

The VCU Honors Wellbeing Program is hosting a dorm decorating session in the multipurpose room of the Honors College. All supplies and instructions to create wall decor are provided as well as Insomnia Cookies.

For more information, contact honors@vcu.edu.

Chair Yoga

Wed., Aug. 21

12-12:45 p.m., Larrick Student Center (900 Turpin St.) Free

VCU Human Resources and Recreational Sports are hosting chair yoga for 45 minutes on the MCV campus in the Jackson A. Ward Conference Room. Contact Cindi Phares at cphares@vcu.edu or (804) 828-1521 or visit training.vcu.edu for more information.

Bike and Laptop Registration with VCU Police

Thurs., Aug. 22

11 a.m.-1 p.m., Larrick Student Center (900 Turpin St.) Free

Students can come to register their belongings with the VCU Police. Doing so will allow devices to be identified if they are stolen or lost. Free U-Locks will be given to those who register their bikes.

Learn Something

Student Organization Fair

Fri., Aug. 23

3-6 p.m., University Student Commons (907 Floyd Ave.) Free

Find your club at VCU at the Student Organization Fair. Groups such as greek life, student media, sports clubs and culture clubs will be in attendance.

Thurgood Marshall: A Life in American History

Thurs., Aug. 22

12-1 p.m., Virginia Museum of Fine Arts (428 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd.) Free

Celebrate the life of Thurgood Marshall, the first African American Supreme Court Justice. Dr. Spencer Crew, Interim Director of the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture, delivers a lecture about his new book, “Thurgood Marshall: A Life in American History” as well as a discussion about Marshall’s legacy and career.

For more information, visit virginiahistory.org.