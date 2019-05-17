Byrd transfers, leaving Rams with a scholarship to fill

Noah Fleischman, Sports Editor

A day after Men’s Basketball signed forward Hason Ward, who was supposed to be the last recruit, freshman guard P.J. Byrd announced he was transferring.

Byrd announced his decision in a tweet late Friday afternoon stating he was leaving VCU.

“It is with a broken heart that I have decided to transfer from Virginia Common Wealth University,” Byrd wrote. “My brothers in the VCU program will be dearly missed and all the relationships outside of basketball will be appreciated.”

The Houston, Texas, native appeared in all 33 games for the Rams last season, averaging 9.2 minutes, 1.2 points and 1.1 assists. Byrd logged a career-high 5 points on three occasions, two in Atlantic 10 play.

Byrd was not the only Ram to transfer after the 2019-20 season — sophomore forward Sean Mobley announced his transfer April 8. VCU has signed three incoming freshmen for next season: guard Tre Clark and forwards Ward and Jarren McAllister.

Byrd’s transfer leaves an open scholarship for next season, and with his absence, there are only two point guards left on the roster: Clark and redshirt-senior guard Marcus Evans.