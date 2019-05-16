Ward signs with Rams, rounds out 2019 recruiting

Noah Fleischman, Sports Editor

Heading into the final national signing day May 15, Men’s Basketball had one spot remaining on the roster after sophomore forward Sean Mobley announced he is transferring from VCU.

By the evening, the Rams secured their final recruit, three-star forward Hason Ward.

“I picked [VCU] because I like the culture, the players, the environment and the school,” Ward said. “I was just looking to be comfortable and I think I’ll be comfortable there, and that’s why I picked VCU.”

Ward — a Springfield, Massachusetts, native — had offers from Siena, Rutgers and Georgia. He also had offers from Atlantic 10 foes Rhode Island, St. Bonaventure and UMass.

The 6-foot-9-inch forward was offered by Rhoades and company in late April. He went on his official visit to VCU this past weekend and signed May 16.

“[Rhoades] is all about family, everybody coming together and everybody being close,” Ward said. “That’s why I like him.”

Ward has a large presence on the court with a more than 7-foot wingspan, which he uses to his advantage. During his junior season, Ward logged 22 blocks in a single game, which will fit right in with the Rams’ Havoc defense. VCU averaged 4.5 blocks last season.

“I think he fits extremely well into our style of play and our approach on and off the court,” Rhoades said in a statement May 16. “We feel he will only keep getting better and better. His excitement to join our program didn’t go unnoticed. I think he will impact our program in many ways.”

According to MassLive, Ward averaged 13.6 points in his senior season at Springfield Central High School. He helped lead the Golden Eagles to a MIAA State Division I quarterfinal appearance in his final season.

Ward will join the team for summer workouts and looks to push himself in the weightroom.

“Just putting the work that needs to be put in and getting into lifting — lifting more to get stronger,” Ward said.

Ward joins guard Tre Clark and forward Jarren McAllister to round out the 2019 recruiting class. The Rams lost Mobley to transfer, redshirt-senior forward Michael Gilmore and senior guard Xavier Jackson to graduation.