Ryan Rich says farewell

Ryan Rich, Design Editor

There are no windows in the room where we produce this paper every week. There is trash everywhere, and nobody wears nearly as much deodorant as they should. Finding an outlet to charge your laptop is harder than finding Ol’e Nessie in the James. But if we had to produce the paper in a sewer, and if everyone clocked in after running a 5K without showering, and if we could only charge our computers using potato batteries, I’d still show up every day with a smile on my face.

I’d like to thank every editor, writer, photographer and designer who has dedicated even a modicum of effort to this paper in its 50 years of existence. Although each of us has inhabited only a small microcosm in the universe that is The CT, we have all made our own tangible and pertinent impact on its legacy.

To Eric and Desiree, thank you for your guidance and patience when I first started here and knew nothing. To Kim, MP, Andy and Jeffrey, thank you for your friendship, hard work and inability to form a coup against me as your editor.

All the best.