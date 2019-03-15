Evans leaves A-10 quarters with injury

Noah Fleischman, Sports Editor

Redshirt-junior guard Marcus Evans suffered a deep bone bruise in his left knee in the first half of Friday afternoon’s game against Rhode Island in the Atlantic 10 quarterfinal.

“The doctor told me it was a bone bruise,” coach Mike Rhoades. “Felt like it was stable. It was a pretty deep bone bruise, and when we get back in town we will re-evaluate and go from there.”

Evans left the game in the first half after being fouled on a layup attempt and did not return. He finished the game with 2 points, one assist and a steal.

The Chesapeake native was coming off a surgery from last summer to repair his right Achilles tendon.

Evans was named First Team All-A-10 after averaging 14.2 points a game this season for the Rams.

“We lost our leader, the guy that handles the ball, that makes plays for us,” Rhoades said. “And, of course, his defensive pressure on the ball is huge for us. It stinks, life’s not always fair but life keeps going.”

Rhode Island outscored VCU 57-44 after Evans left the game en route to a 75-70 win over the Black and Gold.