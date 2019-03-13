Lacrosse falls short on the comeback trail

Andy Riddler, Contributing Writer

Army edged Lacrosse 14-12 on the road March 8, after leading by as many as seven.

The Rams were sluggish out of the gates, trailing 7-2 with just under 13 minutes left in the first half. They answered the Black Knights’ hot start, coming as close as 7-4 on goals by redshirt- senior midfielder Sky Hyatt and senior midfielder Sofia Emond. Army reasserted its lead, heading into halftime 10-5 against the Rams.

The second half played out similarly to the first, as the Army lead ballooned to 14-7 advantage midway through the second period. VCU scored the final five goals in a comeback effort.

Junior midfielder Keriann McTavish led VCU with four goals — three in the second half — and five ground balls.

Hyatt continued her hot start to the season, scoring three goals and an assist to give her 15 points through the first five games of the season.

Junior attacker Jessica Del Rossi scored three goals and an assist, two of which were part of the second-half comeback effort.

Army outshot VCU 39-25, with 26-21 shots on goal.

Lacrosse will host Notre Dame March 13 at 4 p.m.