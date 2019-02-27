Rams fall in overtime to Dukes

Jaron Nutter, Contributing Writer

Women’s Basketball’s seven-game winning streak came to an end on Saturday when the Rams fell to Duquesne in overtime.

The Rams led by 8 points with less than three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter before Duquesne went on a 10-2 run to send the game to overtime.

In overtime, the Dukes took the lead with a go-ahead free throw in the final seconds. VCU failed to get a shot off before the buzzer.

Junior center Danielle Hammond scored a team-high 18 points and recorded five rebounds off the bench. Sophomore guards Olga Petrova and Taya Robinson both logged double figures in the contest. Petrova finished with 14 points, knocking down four 3-pointers. Robinson tallied 10 points.

Sophomore guard Tera Reed made her return to the floor after missing the last two games because of an injury. She finished with 11 points and four rebounds.

The Rams turned the ball over 16 times in total and shot 41.8 percent from the floor. The team also finished shooting 60 percent from three and 64 percent from the free-throw line.

Duquesne guard Chassidy Omogrosso scored a game-high 21 points and four rebounds. Julijana Vojinovic finished with 12 points and recorded two steals for the Dukes. The team’s forward Kadri-Ann Lass finished with 7 points and seven blocks.

Duquesne finished shooting 38.3 percent from the field and grabbed 36 rebounds. The Dukes shot 45.8 percent from three and 66.7 percent on free throws.

The Rams will be back in action Feb. 27 when they travel to Saint Louis to take on the Billikens at 8 p.m.