Rams pick up final commit for next season

Noah Fleischman, Sports Editor

Coach Mike Rhoades and the Men’s Basketball coaching staff picked up their final recruit, guard Tre Jones, Sunday evening.

“I’m thankful & grateful to god for giving me the talent, strength & guidance where I have decided to commit to VCU,” Clark wrote in a tweet. “This is a very special moment in my life & the biggest decision I had to make thus far. However, my family & I all agree VCU basketball is best fit for me.”

The Rams offered Jones, 6-3, on Dec. 31 with an in-person visit from Rhoades. The point guard visited Richmond Jan. 9 and was in attendance when the Rams defeated La Salle 69-63.

The Covington, Ga. native caught the attention of Rams assistant Jamal Brunt when he scored 23 points and logged 10 assists in a high school game on Dec. 28. Rhoades watched Clark during practice on the Dec. 31 visit and extended the offer after seeing Clark compete.

In the Tournament of Champions, Clark averaged 27 points, eight assists and seven rebounds over the three-day tournament. Clark also recorded a career-high 32 points during the tournament.

Clark is will fill the Rams 2019-2020 roster, as he has accepted VCU’s final scholarship available for next season.